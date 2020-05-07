2 new COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

GALLATIN COUNTY – As of Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 12 p.m. Gallatin County has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 148. There are two confirmed active cases in Gallatin County.

So far in 2020, there have been a total of 145 people recovered and 2,531 tests in Gallatin County. One person has died from COVID-19 complications.

Gallatin County’s two new positive cases are located in West Yellowstone and are in the same family. The cases are believed to be tied to out-of-state travel. There has been limited exposure to others in the community, and the family is cooperating with efforts by Gallatin City-County Health Department staff to limit the spread of the disease.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department is working with the individuals to support and sustain them through their isolation and quarantine. The Health Department will not be releasing any additional information about these individuals.

The state’s data , which is updated daily at 10 a.m., does not reflect these new Gallatin County cases. All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

You can find local data here.

Please stay patient and flexible as Montana works through our phased reopening. The following are Phase 1 reopening guidelines for individuals.

All individuals should continue maximizing physical distance from others while in public.

All vulnerable individuals should continue to follow stay home guidance. If you live with someone who is vulnerable, use caution with your public interactions so you do not bring the virus into your home.

Avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more in circumstances that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing.

Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to Montana guidelines regarding quarantine.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.