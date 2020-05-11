3 active coronavirus cases in Gallatin County

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

GALLATIN COUNTY – As of Sunday, May 10, 2020, at 12 p.m. Gallatin County has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 149. There are three confirmed active cases. There have been a total of 145 people recovered in Gallatin County. One person has died from COVID-19 complications.

Testing data on our dashboard was last updated on May 8. It will be updated again on Monday, May 11.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department calculates the recovered case number as the number of total cases minus any active cases, current hospitalizations and deaths.

More data can be found on GCCHD’s new dashboard on our website at this link: https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.

This dashboard will be updated by 12 p.m. each day.

Information on statewide cases continue to be found here.

Please note that local data on active cases may differ from the state map as the state map is only updated once daily and calculates active cases differently.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

Starting Monday, May 11, we will no longer send daily press releases with COVID-19 data. You can continue to find that data daily on our dashboard as well as on our Facebook and T witter pages. Press releases will be issued on an as-needed basis.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.