4-H animals arrive at MSU dining hall

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 10/14/20

Every year, the Montana State University Culinary Institute purchases locally raised 4-H livestock from fairs across the state for the school’s dining hall. From nine different fair events, Culinary Services purchased 21 pigs and two goats from 4-H and FFA members as well as 32 steers and two cull cows from the Steer-A-Year program in the College of Agriculture. They also plan to buy roughly 30-50 lambs from the College of Agriculture by the end of the year. The meat will be served in a variety of dishes, including baby back ribs, tacos, sweet and sour lamb meatballs, pork belly sliders and rotisserie and smoked roasts.

“We enjoy attending these auctions every summer and supporting future Montana producers,” said Rich Huffman, director of Culinary Services. “The 4-H youth is passionate about their animals and go to great lengths to tell us about raising their animals as well as how they did during judging processes. It is rewarding for our team to help these producers across the state and know that the future of farming in Montana is bright.”