A taste of Pakistan in Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 12/1/20

Zohair Bajwa, a University of Montana alumni aims to be the only Pakistani chef in Missoula. Bajwa has lived in the Missoula area for 10 years. He has always enjoyed cooking for his friends and at fundraising events and has now launched his own crowdfunding campaign to help raise the funds to purchase a food truck to share his cuisine more widely. The truck will be called Zeera and will serve curry and lentil dishes with vegetarian options as well as paratha rolls (a traditional Pakistan street roll) and chicken karahi with naan.

“It was very encouraging to see friends asking, ‘Hey when’s the next time you are going to make food and when can we come over?’” Bajwa told KRTV. “Just for the cultural aspect guests are always welcome, so it was another chance to share my culture.”