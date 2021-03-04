Alaska adds summer flights to Bozeman Airport

BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

BOZEMAN – Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is pleased to announce that Alaska Airlines will introduce non-stop summer seasonal service to San Diego and San Francisco. The new San Diego service will operate five days per week from May 20, 2021 through Sept. 7, 2021 and San Francisco service will operate on Saturdays from June 19, 2021 through Sept. 4, 2021.

“With these additions, Alaska will serve five destinations from BZN, three in California. These new destinations continue the expansion of Alaska service to BZN all along the west coast,” said Airport Director Brian Sprenger.

See a full list of available flights at bozemanairport.com.