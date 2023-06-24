Another vehicle fatality in Gallatin Canyon 

EBS STAFF

Emergency vehicles raced south on U.S. Highway 191 Friday afternoon, as first responders approached the Gallatin Canyon’s third fatal scene in less than two months.

At 2:40 p.m., a press release from Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office warned of a multi-vehicle accident south of Big Sky at mile marker 37 near Walton Mine Road.

In a second release Saturday morning, Sheriff Dan Springer reported it was just a single-vehicle accident, but the crash resulted in one death and another serious injury.

“The driver, 65-year-old Warren C. Johnson of Punta Gorda, Florida, was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center and later flown to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Billings,” the release states. “The female passenger, a 61-year-old Anne E. Johnson also Punta Gorda, Florida, was pronounced deceased on scene.”

The crash and resulting fatality remain under investigation.

“Sheriff Springer wishes to express our deepest condolences to the Johnson family during this time,” the release adds.

This event marks the third fatality between Gallatin Gateway and West Yellowstone since mid-May. On May 16, a multi-vehicle accident at the mouth of the canyon resulted in one death, and a motorcyclist crashed on May 20 in the Gallatin Canyon resulting in another fatality.