Aspen to require COVID vaccine for employees

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/17/21

Aspen Ski Co. announced this week that it will require all its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 15. Although 90 percent of the company’s employees are currently vaccinated, President and CEO Mike Kaplan said he is concerned about the Delta variant. “We all value autonomy and freedom of choice in this country,” he said in an email to employees. “However, when our individual choices affect the wellbeing of our fellow employees and community members, as an organization we must look through a broader lens that prioritizes our collective safety and wellbeing.”