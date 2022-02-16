BASE passes go on sale March 1

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY ­– The Big Sky Community Organization announced today that BASE community center membership passes will go on sale March 1.

BSCO, which recently announced BASE’s March 13 opening, will sell seasonal passes for seasonal workforce; annual passes for individuals, households and families; 10-punch passes; and day passes.

Members will have access to complimentary fitness and wellness classes, the climbing and bouldering walls, the HIVE gymnasium and gym equipment, the Spanish Peaks Area for Recreation and Knowledge, a multipurpose room and the child watch area, among other facility features.

The link for pass purchases will be available on the BSCO website on March 1. This link will also open access to registration for BASE programs and activities such as fitness classes and pick-up sports.