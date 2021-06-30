Connect with us

Big Sky Beats: Fourth of July Jams

7 hours ago

By Julia Barton EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

The Fourth of July is a quintessential summer celebration of America’s independence, best spent in the company of family and friends. However you plan to enjoy your weekend—perhaps outside with some kind of grilled entree and cold beverage in hand—here are some tunes to set you up for a successful Fourth of July weekend. 

PHOTO BY STEPHANIE MCCABE ON UNSPLASH. GRAPHIC BY JULIA BARTON. 
  1. “American Girl” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
  2. “Chicken Fried” by Zac Brown Band
  3. “Back In The U.S.A.” by Chuck Berry
  4. “All Summer Long” by Kid Rock
  5. “American Kids” by Kenny Chesney 
  6. “All American Girl” by Carrie Underwood
  7. “Jack and Diane” by John Mellencamp
  8. “Made in America” by Toby Keith
  9. “Surfin’ U.S.A.” by the Beach Boys
  10. “American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz

