Culture
Big Sky Beats: “Songs for Sunshine”
By Julia Barton EBS STAFF
Memorial Day weekend has come and gone and Montana has finally gifted us with some warmer temps. Whether you enjoy soaking up the sun floating down the Gallatin River or sitting on the porch after work, here is a summertime playlist for your outdoor listening pleasure.
- “Sunbleached Girl” by Shag Rock
- “Guru” by Coast Modern
- “The Boys of Summer” by Don Henley
- “Saturday Sun” by Vance Joy
- “Amber” by 311
- “Hey Raoul” by Bamily
- “In The Sun” by Blondie
- “slow summer” by Zachary Knowles
- “Cruel Summer” by Bananarama
- “Wasted” by Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Continue Reading