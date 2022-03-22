Culture
Big Sky Beats: Spring Skiing
By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF
The days are longer, the sun shines brighter and ‘tis the season for skiers and riders to throw on their jorts and neon retro onsies for a day of jubilant spring skiing. Add a pack of PBR and your favorite shades for après, and you’re set for “corn” season. Explore Big Sky has curated a perfect spring skiing playlist for these upcoming days of ample sunshine and slushy snow. Big Sky Resort’s closing day is set for April 24. The countdown is on!
Listen to Big Sky Beats: Spring Skiing on Spotify here.
- “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears for Fears
- “Levels” by Avicii
- “Working for the Weekend” by Loverboy
- “Higher Love” by Kygo, Whitney Houston
- “Take on Me” by a-ha
- “Stay” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
- “Listen to the Music” by The Doobie Brothers
- “Walkin’ On The Sun” by Smash Mouth
- “I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock Of Seagulls
- “Beast of Burden” by The Rolling Stones
