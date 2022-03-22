By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF

The days are longer, the sun shines brighter and ‘tis the season for skiers and riders to throw on their jorts and neon retro onsies for a day of jubilant spring skiing. Add a pack of PBR and your favorite shades for après, and you’re set for “corn” season. Explore Big Sky has curated a perfect spring skiing playlist for these upcoming days of ample sunshine and slushy snow. Big Sky Resort’s closing day is set for April 24. The countdown is on!

Listen to Big Sky Beats: Spring Skiing on Spotify here.