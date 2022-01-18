Big Sky Big Grass returns

Tickets for the 14th Annual bluegrass festival are on sale now

BIG SKY RESORT

BIG SKY – Spend the day on the slopes before spending the evening tracking up the dance floor. The Big Sky Big Grass music festival, a Big Sky tradition, will return for its 14th year from March 31 through April 3. Tickets are on sale now.

With multiple live events in venues scattered through Big Sky Mountain Village, the four-day festival has become a don’t miss event for bluegrass lovers across the nation. The 2022 line-up includes Grammy Award winner Sam Bush, the Travelin’ McCourys, the Drew Emmitt Band and Keller Williams.

The mandolin jamming and swing dancing begins on Thursday evening, March 31, with the high-energy Drew Emmitt Band. Friday continues the good vibes with après in Montana Jack, followed by the Drew Emmitt Band and the Travelin’ McCourys in the Madison Ballroom. On Saturday, festival favorite Sam Bush Band is joined by Keller Williams Grateful Grass, a loose interpretation of Grateful Dead songs with bluegrass influences, among many lively après performances throughout each day.

Visit www.bigskyresort.com/big-grass for the full festival schedule and tickets,