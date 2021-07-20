Big Sky Country State Fair kicks off

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/20/21

Grab a turkey leg, a handful of tickets and your favorite seat on the bleachers—the Big Sky Country State Fair is kicking off tomorrow, July 21, and will run with a full lineup of events and activities through Sunday, July 25. After being canceled due to the pandemic last year, fairgrounds Manager Dennis Voellner is excited to bring the fair back this summer with events including a performances by hip hop artist Nelly as well as country music staple Trace Adkins, an American Ninja Warrior obstacle course and everyone’s favorite rides and food.