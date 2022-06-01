Big Sky groups host town cleanup June 1

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Five Big Sky organizations and businesses are hosting the Big Sky Town Cleanup Day on June 1.

Hosted by Big Sky Sustainability Network Organization, the Gallatin River Task Force, Big Sky Community Organization, Arts Council of Big Sky and Roxy’s Market & Café, the cohort’s goal is to cleanup as much trash as possible leftover from the winter season.

Volunteers will meet at the Len Hill Park Stage at 3 p.m. to help pick up trash and prep the Town Center for a busy summer season full of events and visitors. Both gloves and trash bags will be provided for volunteers.

“[The Big Sky Town Cleanup Day] is a fun, collaborative way to kick off summer with a community effort so we all are able to put our best foot forward to enjoy our beautiful outdoors to their fullest,” said Lizzie Payton, SNO’s community engagement director. “By teaming up with all of the organizations, we have an opportunity to engage as many members of the community as possible for the greatest impact.”