Big Sky Medical Center announces new administrator

EBS STAFF

Bozeman Health announced that it has brought back former longtime employee Chris Darnell on board to serve as administrator of the Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center.

Darnell previously served as a Bozeman Health team member in roles such as administrator of BSMC, system director of network development and prior to that worked as vice president of the Bozeman Health Medical Group, where he oversaw physician clinic integration, operations and development. Most recently he worked as CEO at Telluride Regional Medical Center in Colorado, according to a release announcing the hire.

“I am so happy to be back with Bozeman Health and at Big Sky Medical Center,” Darnell stated in a release. “I am inspired by the careteam’s compassion, dedication and commitment to our mission to improve community health and quality of life. Everyone has been so welcoming. I am excited to lean in and help serve the needs of southern Gallatin County.”

Darnell replaces Dr. Kathryn Bertany, who had been serving as interim administrator at BSMC since September 2022. Bertany serves as interim president and CEO of Bozeman Health.

In the role of BSMC administrator, Darnell is responsible for directing a shared services model to plan, staff, execute and monitor BSMC’s operations, among other responsibilities. He’ll also oversee day-to-day operations, lead and mentor hospital management, the release states.

Darnell is a Virginia native who began his career in Charleston, South Carolina at the Medical University of South Carolina where he completed a post-graduate administrative fellowship, the release states. He holds a master’s and a doctorate degree in health administration.