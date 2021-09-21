Bozeman Airport receives $4.5M

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/21/21

Editor’s Note: This brief has been updated to include that Sen. Steve Daines also supports airport funding through the DOT’s Airport Improvement Plan.

Sen. Jon Tester announced this week that $4,482,537 million in funding will be made available to the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. The money will be used to expand construction on the airport’s apron and will be used for the parking, loading, and fueling of planes, allowing for additional airport traffic to and from Bozeman. The funding is made possible by the Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program, which provides grants to public-use airports for planning and development projects. Sen. Steve Daines voted in favor of airport funding as well in December of 2020.

“As Montana’s fastest growing city, it’s essential that Bozeman has the infrastructure in place to support more efficient air travel,” Tester said in a news release. “This investment will not only allow Montanans to stay connected, but it will help to support the Gallatin Valley’s booming tourism industry, create jobs and boost Montana’s economy.”

“I’m glad to see Bozeman Yellowstone International receive this funding so they can support good-paying jobs and continue serving the growing number of Montanans and tourists who rely on air travel to and from the state,” Daines said in a Sept. 16 news release.