Bozeman exhibit honors missing indigenous people

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 1/12/21

According to the Great Falls Tribune, Native Americans make up 26 percent of Montana’s missing persons population. To honor these people and advocate for this epidemic, the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture in Bozeman presents “We Are Still Here and This is Our Story,” a group exhibit in the Jessie Wilbur Gallery that opened Jan. 8. The exhibit features multiple mediums of art, from paintings to beadwork and clothing design, by 11 women artists and will be open to the public through Feb. 28. “Something like this is new for Bozeman,” artist Della Big Hair Stump told the Great Falls Tribune. Big Hair Stump is Crow and has a dress in the exhibit. “It’s really sad, but as Natives, we can be hush-hush about this stuff. Now is the time to speak up about it.”