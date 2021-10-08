Bozeman Health boosts company minimum wage

The Bozeman Health board of directors approved a handful of ways it will invest in its employees over the next five years, including a bump in its minimum wage to $17 an hour starting in November, 2021—impacting over 800 employees

“We know that the pandemic, combined with the escalation in cost of living has affected our employees and we hope that this helps better care for our employees who do so much, every day,” said John Hill, president and CEO of Bozeman Health, in a news release.

The minimum wage increase will benefit over 800 employees according to the Bozeman Health release. In addition to adjusting the minimum wage, the board agreed to change the compensation policy to move the midpoint of Bozeman Health’s salary range from the 50th percentile market to the 55th percentile, befitting approximately 1,500 employees.

“It’s our honor to care for our people as they care for our patients,” said Edie Willey, Bozeman Health’s chief people officer.