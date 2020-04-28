Bozeman Health discusses phased reopening of routine hospital services

By Mira Brody EBS Staff

BOZEMAN – At an April 28 press conference, John Hill, Bozeman Health’s president and CEO, shared Bozeman Health’s readiness and phased re-opening plan, which would have the hospital up to normal operations by June 1.

The phases would occur as follows:

Phase One, from May 4-17 will bring the hospital up to 50% normal capacity, with 50% for COVID-19 response and triage.

Phase Two, from May 18-31 will bring the hospital to 75% normal capacity and 25% clinic space for COVID-19 response and triage.

Phase Three, starting June 1, will bring the hospital to 100% normal capacity.

Hill said Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital has so far avoided the projected spike in cases due to the swift and aggressive actions by the state and county health departments but that significant surges of COVID-19 are still possible in coming weeks.

“We are not yet through this community health crisis,” said Hill. He said the hospital is still in preparation for widespread and continuing COVID-19 surges and that their phased approach is in alignment with the Gallatin City-County Health Department. Those with upcoming appointments will be contacted by their provider to reschedule. Additionally, telehealth care visits are an option for those who do not wish to visit the hospital in person.