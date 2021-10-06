Bozeman recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Pink Bozeman is raising awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by turning Bozeman pink throughout October with banners lining Main Street and window decorations in retail shops and restaurants.

Pink Bozeman has also partnered with community businesses to create promotions including drink specials and discounts with proceeds going toward local cancer resource centers. Participating businesses include Plonk, Pure Barre and Genuine Ice Cream, among others. Read through the full list of partnering businesses here.

Montana State University will host their Third Annual Pack the Place in Pink football game on Oct. 23 versus Idaho State. Participating retailers selling the pink merchandise will donate a portion of the sale to Pack the Place in Pink, a Billings-based nonprofit, for each item sold.

For a full calendar of free community programs, from gentle yoga to support groups, visit the community calendar here.