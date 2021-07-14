Bozeman water restrictions begin Friday

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/14/21

For the first time since 2017, the City of Bozeman has declared a drought Stage 2. On July 13, the city commission voted to declare a stage 2 drought, effectively implementing water restrictions that will start Friday. Bozeman residents will only be allowed to water their lawns and outside plants under the following rules:

Single-residential properties with odd-numbered addresses can water their lawns on Saturday and Wednesday.

Single-residential properties with even addresses can water on Sundays and Thursdays.

All other buildings can water their lawns on Tuesdays and Fridays.

No one is permitted to water on Mondays.

The new rules come alongside surcharge water rates between 10 percent and 47 percent with the goal of reducing water use by 20 percent, according to the city’s drought plan.