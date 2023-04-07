Bridge inspection to cause delays in canyon on Monday 

EBS STAFF

On Monday, April 10, routine under-bridge inspections will take place at two locations on U.S. Highway 191 between Bozeman and Big Sky.

Drivers should expect minor delays as single-lane traffic may affect both work zones. The first bridge is located at mile 70.5, south of Gallatin Gateway at the mouth of the canyon. The second bridge is located at mile 61.3, near the Lava Lake Trailhead.

Workers will use an under-bridge inspection vehicle to complete their investigation, according to information from Montana Department of Transportation. The work should be completed in one day, weather pending.

“Flaggers will be present to ensure delays are held to a minimum,” a source from MDT wrote. “MDT encourages motorist to slow down, pay attention, and be mindful of the safety of workers and other motorists.”