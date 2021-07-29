Town Crier
Bridge projects create closures in Gallatin Canyon
Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/29/21
Custer Gallatin National Forest announced on July 28 that a few bridges along within the Gallatin Canyon will be closed or have delays in August as construction projects begin. If you use the following trailheads or areas in the canyon, please be advised of multiple bridge projects affecting access:
- On Aug. 2, the Twin Cabin trailhead road access bridge will be closed from 7:30 p.m. until midnight while the area’s homeowners association completes maintenance on the bridge.
- On Aug. 4 and 5, Highland Construction will be completing maintenance work on the Markley Bridge (also known as the Green Bridge or Deer Creek Bridge). The bridge will be closed to traffic both days.
- On Aug. 6-13, the Durnam Bridge will be closed for maintenance.
Continue Reading