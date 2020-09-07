Bridger Foothills Fire evacuations lifted for some

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

BOZEMAN – In coordination with the new U.S. Forest Service Type 1 Management Team, effective immediately, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is lifting the evacuation order for some residents evacuated by the Bridger Foothills Fire to return home permanently unless otherwise notified.

The Kelly Canyon road closure has been moved from I-90 to the intersection of Bridger Canyon Road. Kelly Canyon and Moffitt Gulch residents may return home permanently unless otherwise notified.

The Jackson Creak road closure has been moved from I-90 to the intersection of Jackson Creek Road and Laughing Horse Lane. Residents between those two intersections may return home permanently unless otherwise notified.

Bridger Canyon Road remains closed from Jackson Creek Road to Brackett Creek Road.

It is the goal of the Sheriff’s Office and the Forest Service to get people back to their residences as soon as it is safe to do so.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office asks for patience while they adjust and ensure they are making decisions that are both in the best interest of the residents and in coordination with the Forest Service.