Bridger Ridge Run returns for 36th year

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/16/21

There was heat, there was wildfire smoke and there were about 200 tough mountain runners who came out for the 36th annual Bridger Ridge Run this past weekend. The Ridge Run, put on by the running club the Big Sky Wind Drinkers, is one of the most exposed and technical mountain races in the U.S. and runs along the southern portion of the Bridger Mountains. Shane doyle, a member of the Crow Tribe, opened the race with an honor song that remembered those we’ve lost and who are unable to run this year. “… We’re thankful for our health and for our ability to get out here and do this,” Doyle said. Despite the heat, there was close competition—David Ayala took first place in overall men’s at 3:29 and Jason Donald was close behind at 3:534. Emmiliese Von Clemm took first place in overall women’s at 4:04 and Erika Flowers came in on her tail at 4:07.