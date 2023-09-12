Regional News
Briefs from the region: Flikkema family grows hemp in Bozeman
EBS STAFF
Isabel Hicks from the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported on the Flikkema family’s hemp field in the Bozeman area. Hicks’ story explained what some Bozeman residents have noticed as a field of marijuana off of Frontage Road. Hicks reports that the plant is actually hemp, a THC-less crop that will be used for products like hemp oil, bedding and bioplastics.
The hemp industry was legalized in 2014 and has since grown as a way for farmers to diversify income from crops. Read more about the story here.
