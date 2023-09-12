Connect with us

Regional News

Briefs from the region: Flikkema family grows hemp in Bozeman

Avatar photo

Published

10 hours ago

on

ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

EBS STAFF

Isabel Hicks from the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported on the Flikkema family’s hemp field in the Bozeman area. Hicks’ story explained what some Bozeman residents have noticed as a field of marijuana off of Frontage Road. Hicks reports that the plant is actually hemp, a THC-less crop that will be used for products like hemp oil, bedding and bioplastics.

The hemp industry was legalized in 2014 and has since grown as a way for farmers to diversify income from crops. Read more about the story here.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

september, 2023

Filter Events

13sep7:00 pm9:00 pmTrivia at The Waypoint7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Event Type :Other

14sep3:00 pm7:00 pmLPHS Soccer vs. Billings Central3:00 pm - 7:00 pm Lone Peak High SchoolEvent Type :Sports

14sep7:00 pm10:00 pmMusic in the Mountains7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Len Hill ParkEvent Type :Music

15sepAll Day17Rut Mountain Runs(All Day) Event Type :Sports

VIEW CALENDAR

Weather

Advertisements

X
X