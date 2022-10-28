BSCO: 146 people attend two sessions of Big Sky recreation planning 

Online survey open for comments

EBS STAFF

After 80 community members reportedly attended Wednesday’s future recreation facilities and programs workshop hosted by the Big Sky Community Organization, CEO Whitney Montgomery says another 66 attended a duplicate session on Thursday evening.

Citizens had a chance to brainstorm ideas for a future recreation facility or program in Big Sky. Montgomery said he saw similar concerns and ideas from both groups. Thursday’s session began at 5:30 p.m. to accommodate standard workday hours and was attended by a greater share of members of the local workforce, according to Montgomery. An online survey is now open to the public to continue collecting feedback from Big Sky residents.

Ideas generated at Thursday night’s session included safe and inclusive spaces for the entire community, dog friendly facilities, and a community pool.

Montgomery told EBS he’s impressed by the attendance numbers and the desire of attendees to represent community needs, and not just personal preferences.