Cactus Records seeks new home

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/23/21

If you’ve ever wandered through Downtown Bozeman, you’ve likely noticed the evergreen canvas awning that reads Cactus Records. The record and gift store has called downtown home since it opened in the early 1970s, first on the corner of Babcock Street and Willson Avenue, then in the basement of the Baxter Hotel, then to its current location in the Hawthorne Building on Main Street. Owner Mike “Bueno” Good is celebrating 20 years of ownership this year and says they’ll be looking for a new location in the coming months.