Camp Stove Cooking: Pasta Primavera

By Julia Barton DIGITAL PRODUCER

Although I love cooking, doing dishes outside is arguably one of the worst parts about camping. One delicious camp meal I lean on is this pasta primavera because it’s easy to do with just one pot.

This tasty pasta dish is perfect for a night at camp this summer but is good enough that you may just want to make it at home, too. This recipe is vegetarian and is full of hearty ingredients, but feel free to add a meat of your choice. Prepping and chopping the ingredients ahead of time will make it an even easier meal to put together outside.

The ingredients below will comfortably feed two.

Ingredients

1 zucchini, chopped

1 yellow summer squash, chopped

4 oz. cherry tomatoes, chopped

1 small head of broccoli, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon oil

2 cups pasta

1 pinch salt

Sprinkle of your favorite cheese

Juice from 1/2 a lemon

Directions

Heat the oil in your pan over medium heat until hot, then add in all the veggies and saute. Remove the veggies from the pan once they’re soft.

Add pasta to the pan and cover with water and cook the pasta to your liking, stirring frequently.

Add the veggies back into the pan with the pasta, sprinkle cheese in and stir.

Squeeze lemon juice on top, serve and enjoy!

Additional suggestions: Whatever cheese you have on hand will likely pair well with this dish, but if you feel like splurging, a few ounces of soft goat cheese make the sauces extra creamy and delicious!