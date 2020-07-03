Campgrounds with racist origins to be renamed

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/3/20

As conversations about racism and Confederate monuments across the country have been removed, the Montana Bureau of Reclamation has announced that two popular Canyon Ferry Campgrounds, whose names have racist origins, will be renamed. Duct tape currently covers the roadside signs of Chinamen Cove Campground and Confederate Campground, and until new names are decided upon, they will be referred to as Campground 1 and Campground 2. “Chinaman is defined as a native of China, but the use of the word is considered offensive to many,” agency officials told the Independent Record.