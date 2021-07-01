Campus political activity in question over lawsuit

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (3) – 7/1/21

A bill that prohibits political committees from hosting voter ID, registration, signature collection or voter turnout efforts on college campuses has been blocked by District Judge Mike Menahan of Helena this week. Menahan seeks to permanently strike Senate Bill 319 in a lawsuit, claiming that is hinders free speech. The bill also says judges must remove themselves from a case if the lawyer on the case had given a campaign contribution more than $90 in the last six years.