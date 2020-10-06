Central Montana fire threatens 12 cabins

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 10/6/20

Firefighters are anticipating a tough week ahead as the Yogo Fire, a 2,900 acre wildfire in central Montana burns steadily in a remote section of the Little Belt Mountains about 10 miles east of Neihart. Activity quadrupled Sunday when hot, dry winds reached 50 mph, but slowed some Monday as weather calmed. There is no precipitation forecast in the area until next Sunday. As of yesterday evening, 65 Forest Service firefighters are battling the blaze with help from a type 2 helicopter and air tanker. Currently, 12 recreational cabins are at risk and crews are focusing on structure protection as the wildfire grows in coming days.