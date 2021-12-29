Christmas tree recycling at community park

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Don’t let your Christmas tree dry up in your living room. Big Sky Community Organization and Republic Services are providing an easy recycling method to dispose of your tree in a green way.

Stop by the Big Sky Community Park between now and Jan. 14 to drop off your Christmas tree in one of the large recycling containers at the loop closest to the softball fields. The trees will be repurposed and chipped into mulch.

Please remove all decorations and garbage before disposing of your tree. Artificial trees will not be accepted.