Climate change and Gianforte

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/12/21

A report released on Aug. 9 established a connection between climate change and human influence, stating that immediate action is needed in order to spare the planet’s population from the dire outcomes of ongoing climate disasters and warming temperatures. Gov. Greg Gianforte, when interviewed by Montana Free Press, stated that he believes the climate is changing, has interest in following data trends and says that “American ingenuity” can help mitigate it.

“To help the state, the country and the world, we’ve got to focus on American innovation and ingenuity,” Gianforte told MTFP. “We shouldn’t be picking winners and losers, but we can get the friction out of the way so innovators and entrepreneurs can pursue [solutions].”