Community watch party planned for The Match

In-person viewing opportunity available through Moonlight Community Foundation Auction

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – A star-studded cast of athletes will grace the fairways of The Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin on July 6. In addition to live national television coverage, there will be a community watch party in Town Center Plaza with many fun activities.

Moonlight Basin announced on May 26 that its golf course, The Reserve, will host The Match, an annual televised golf tournament that puts PGA and NFL stars head-to-head to raise money for rotating charities.

In this fourth iteration of The Match, six-time major winner Phil Mickelson will pair with seven-time Superbowl champ and Match veteran Tom Brady to compete against 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

For those itching to watch The Match live, there will be a Big Sky community viewing party in the Town Center Plaza that will feature the Fork & Spoon food truck, live music, activities such as a bounce house and golf simulator, as well as indoor viewing options at Tips Up, Blue Buddha Sushi Lounge and Copper Big Sky. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned food or monetary donations to support the Big Sky Community Food Bank.

The Moonlight Community Foundation is auctioning off two tickets to attend The Match at Moonlight Basin in person on July 6. Bidding opened at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 2, and concludes at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 3. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Moonlight Community Foundation.

This year, The Match will benefit the national nonprofit Feeding America along with other charities, according to USA Today.

Matt Kidd, managing director of CrossHarbor Capital Partners, Moonlight Basin’s owner, expressed his excitement that Moonlight Basin will be hosting the tournament. “The course is spectacular and it will be fun to see it showcased in this way,” he said. “We look forward to watching Brady, Rodgers, Mickelson, and DeChambeau hit the course.”