Conoco fuel pumps reopen with diesel and high-tech screens

EBS STAFF

After closing its fuel pumps for renovation in mid-October, the Big Sky Conoco station reopened on Monday night.

According to Conoco Manager Michelle Denning, all pumps now offer diesel and feature a touch screen interface compatible with Apple Pay in addition to credit and debit cards. The new display is the first of its kind in the state of Montana, according to Denning. The station also added red dyed diesel and installed larger fuel tanks underground to increase capacity from its previous standard of requiring daily fuel delivery.

The project began in mid-October and was estimated to take 4-5 weeks. Although the renovation took slightly longer than expected, Denning said the final stage wrapped up ahead of schedule when the construction crew was a few days early to remove the tarp covering the concrete burying Conoco’s new fuel tanks. Cars can drive around the building again to help traffic flow in the parking lot.

“I think they missed us,” Denning said about commuters and community with regards to the hiatus in fuel pumps. However, the convenience store remained open and busy during the renovation.