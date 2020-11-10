Conservationists voice concern over Governor win

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 11/10/20

Just last week, the Montana Republican Party experienced their most sweeping victory in decades as Montanans voted red across the board. Included in this victory is Greg Giantforte, a former tech entrepreneur and avid supporter of the Trump Administration, who was elected as Montana’s new governor. Now, ranchers and conservationists are voicing their concerns, worried that the soon-to-be governor will follow his previous trends, such as his proposed “Montana Comeback Plan,” which would have stripped protections from 700,000 acres of public lands in support of more oil production and logging. He has also supported eliminating emissions limits on the state’s power plants as well as delisting grizzlies from the Endangered Species list.