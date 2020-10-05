COVID-19 cases rise, Wyoming restaurants reopen

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 10/5/20

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, alongside the Wyoming Department of Health, has eased restrictions on restaurants, no longer requiring establishments to space out seating and increasing the permitted number of persons at a table from six to eight. While outdoor seating is still encouraged, Gordon says the increase in cases is not related to dining and says that restaurants are hurting from COVID-19 restrictions. He is also updating guidance issued to school districts that will no longer require quarantine of close contacts if both the infected individual and those in contact with them were wearing face masks. This change in guidance is specific to K-12 schools at this time. During the past two weeks, Wyoming has averaged approximately 79 new cases per day, and the percent of COVID-19 tests with a positive result is 5.1 percent. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines recommend business restrictions only be lifted if this percentage is under five. As of Sept. 29, Wyoming has recorded 4,948 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 873 probable cases and 50 deaths.