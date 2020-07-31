COVID-19 Death in Gallatin County

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – The Gallatin City-County Health Department is saddened to announce that a Gallatin County resident has passed away today from complications due to COVID-19.

The person was a woman in her 90s and had been hospitalized. This is the third death in Gallatin County related to COVID-19. This death is in addition to the 60 total statewide deaths ​reported​ this morning by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

“It’s heartbreaking to lose anyone and we send our condolences to family and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “We will continue to work to prevent additional illness and deaths and we ask that all Gallatin County citizens continue to take this seriously and take steps to keep our community safe. We need everyone to take measures to help us slow transmission.”

Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released.

As of Friday, July 31, Gallatin County has 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 855. There are 67 confirmed active cases and three current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 786 people recovered in Gallatin County. Three people have died from COVID-19 complications.

One case previously reported in another area has been assigned to Gallatin County and added to a previous day’s total.