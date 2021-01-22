COVID liability bill passes

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 1/22/21

A bill supported by Gov. Greg Gianforte that protects businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits passed effortlessly through the Senate this week and is on its way to the Montana House. SB65 protects businesses from “frivolous lawsuits” says Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton, related to the way they operate during the pandemic. This includes healthcare professionals or manufacturers of PPE products as well as local storefronts, as long as they are taking “reasonable measures” to follow local health guidelines. Gianforte says the bill will ensure businesses will follow guidelines and will most likely lift the statewide mask mandate after it passes.