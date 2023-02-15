Cowboy Coffee to officially open in Town Center on Feb. 18

EBS STAFF

Cowboy Coffee Co. is set to officially open its first Montana location in Town Center on Saturday, according to a Tuesday evening press release.

The longtime fixture of Jackson Hole has soft openings lined up this week, with hours from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday. The new shop is located at 25 Town Center Ave. next to Montana Supply and will have a full menu of coffee and espresso drinks, and smoothies, pastries, breakfast and lunch sandwiches and soups and salads, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to open in the heart of downtown Big Sky,” Rob Ottaway, co-owner, stated in the release.

The new coffeeshop has soft openings lined up this week ahead of the grand opening on Saturday. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

For Saturday’s grand opening, Cowboy Coffee will open its doors at 6 a.m. and host two two-hour sets from the band Strumbucket—one starting at 9 a.m. and one in the afternoon starting at 4 p.m.—as well as $2 beers, special deals and giveaways throughout the day.

Also in the afternoon, Missoula-based artist George Hill will hold a live painting session and discussion starting at 5 p.m. ahead of his exhibition opening at Courtney Collins Fine Art.

Cowboy Coffee was founded in Jackson Hole in 1989 and was named the best coffee in Jackson in 2022. The Big Sky location will be the company’s third, in addition to a coffeeshop and drive-thru in Jackson.