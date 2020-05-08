Crews to repair stretch of highway 191 between West Yellowstone, Big Sky

BIG SKY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

BIG SKY – Work is about begin on the stretch of highway 191 between Big Sky and West Yellowstone, one of the most traveled roads in the state during summer months. Repairs will begin May 11 and will cover the 20-mile between Tepee Creek Trailhead to U.S. Forest Service Road 986.

Montana Department of Transportation crews are going to repave roads, repair bridges, replace guardrails and add rumble strips and are taking advantage of the lower volume of traffic due to the park being closed during coronavirus concerns.

The project costs $9.4 million and is expected wrap up in the fall.

