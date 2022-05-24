Curbside recycling now available in Big Sky

EBS STAFF

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated trash-only services with the discount code are $50. The story has been updated to reflect the correct price is $30.

BIG SKY – The Big Sky Owners Association announced Friday that it has officially launched mixed curbside recycling in Big Sky through a partnership with Republic Services.

The brand-new service is the product of two years of research to find an affordable and bear-friendly solution to making recycling more convenient and accessible in Big Sky. Participants can now opt for a bundled trash and recycling curbside pickup service with Republic Services. Spearheaded by BSOA’s Sustainability Committee, the recycling program accepts dry and clean paper, metal as well as No. 1 and No. 2 plastic bottles.

The service is available to all Big Sky residents, not just those in the BSOA, and all Republic Services receptacles are bear-resistant.

“Republic Services’ education efforts for waste have been unmatched,” said Emma Lawler, sustainability, events and administration BSOA staff member. “They’re doing a lot in the community to really help folks be better stewards, and so we’re just really excited to be part of that.”

Republic Services is offering a discount code to participants for bundled curbside mixed recycling and trash which can be accessed using the promotion code “BIGSKY50.” The code provides biweekly recycling pickup and weekly trash pickup for $50 per month, totaling $52 in monthly savings. The code will also work for a trash-only service for $30 per month, totaling $20 worth of savings.

“We’re just all really excited and … we feel an obligation to protect our wildlife first and foremost,” Lawler said. “We want to provide the best cost services for waste for not only our membership, but the Big Sky community in general.”

To sign up, call Republic Services at (406) 586-0606 and use promo code BIGSKY50 at checkout for the discounted rate.