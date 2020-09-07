Death, rescue on Granite Peak

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” – 9/7/20

Granite Peak is a popular summer summit in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness. At an elevation of 12,807 feet above sea level, it is the highest natural point in Montana. Over Labor Day weekend, one person was reported dead and two people were injured and airlifted for medical treatment after two separate accidents on the peak Sunday, reported the Park County Sheriff’s Office. They worked in partnership with Gallatin County Search and Rescue to complete seven short haul rescues, transporting patients to awaiting medical helicopters. The two injured were flown to St. Vincent’s Hospital and Livingston Health Care and the deceased individual was transported to Livingston.

Park County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Tad Dykstra expressed gratitude on Facebook: “I would like to say thank you to Gallatin County SAR high angle rescue, Ridgeview Aviation, Yellowstone National Park, and Guardian Flight, who made this coordinated mission possible. Also, a very heartfelt thank you to Pilot Mark Duffy with Central Copters. Mark’s son, Tom Duffy was recently killed in a helicopter accident while fighting wildfires. This morning, Mark showed his true commitment to rescuing those in need, completing an incredible number of rescues before returning for his son’s funeral.”