Decline in COVID-19 cases attributed to mandates

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 12/25/20

Many Montana counties imposed stricter health orders in response to rising COVID-19 cases across the state in hopes that it would curb spread and provide relief to local hospitals. As cases take a slight dip, Gov. Steve Bullock and state health officials are attributing that dip to those mandates working, and people taking them seriously. “Montana has made progress over the past few weeks in reducing the number of new positive cases and hospitalizations after a worrisome peak in mid-November that led to hospitals at or nearing capacity,” Bullock said in a statement last week. As of Tuesday, Dec. 22, Montana reported 556 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 3,877 for the week, down from 4,745 in the preceding week.