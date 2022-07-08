Connect with us

Deep snow delays opening of Glacier’s Going-to-the-Sun road

3 hours ago

Glacier National Park Road Crew plowing Big Drift on Going-to-the-Sun Road on July 5, 2022.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

KALISPELL – Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road could have its latest opening since it was constructed in 1933 as crews continue to clear deep snows from the popular and scenic highway.

Park officials said the road will be passable no earlier than July 13 and possibly later.

The road has opened after July 4 only five times in park history including this year, the Flathead Beacon reports.

Cooler temperatures and heavy snows—including up to 2 feet on June 17—have hampered efforts to clear the road.

Hikers and bikers are able to use the closed road when avalanche conditions allow. In 2021, a late-spring avalanche blocked Going-to-the-Sun Road and trapped a group of bikers, forcing some to be rescued.

