Dr. Fauci calls Montana COVID-19 numbers ‘stunning and formidable’

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 11/24/20

There is an answer to alleviating the strain healthcare professionals and hospitals in Montana are facing without shutting the country down, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, and that is wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding indoor crowds. “This is very serious business in places like Montana, in which you’re having a substantial surge, is that the concern is that you might run out of the resources or get the resources overwhelmed in intensive care beds, intensive care nurses and other important elements of the response,” he told NBC Montana in an interview on Nov. 23. Dr. Fauci expects to see a “surge upon surge” following Thanksgiving as people travel, despite guidance not to. With the holidays following Thanksgiving, he says the next few months will be challenging.