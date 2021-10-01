Eddy Line: Join and learn with the Fly Fishers International Virtual Conclave

By Patrick Straub EBS Fishing Columnist

Fly fishing is often an act of solitude—one angler casting one rod in hopes of catching one fish. But there are times when the sport requires, if not demands, it become more social. One of these instances is fast approaching.

Fly Fishers International has been an organized voice for fly fisher around the world since 1964. It’s one of the longest-standing fly-fishing-only organizations and advocacy groups. Its mission is to preserve the legacy of fly fishing for all fish in all waters by committing to conservation, education and creating a sense of community.

In November, be an active part of that community by participating in their Virtual Expo 2021. With a variety of workshops, seminars, demonstrations, film festivals, auctions, exhibitors and more, the 2021 Virtual Expo allows anglers from around the world to come together from the comfort of their own living room.

“Similar to fly fishing shows, there will be vendors, break-out rooms, social gatherings, and entertaining activities,” adds Fly Fishers International President and CEO, Patrick H. Berry. “People can immerse themselves in fly fishing without the worry of health and safety concerns of being in a crowded show.”

“The Virtual Expo is the highlight of our year,” Berry says. “But our commitment to our mission expands well beyond the Virtual Expo. It is reflected in the culture of mentorship and teaching that can be found in 17 regional councils and over 260 clubs world-wide.”

Fly Fishers International often hosts local, in-person casting, fly tying, and fishing instruction. Additionally, FFI is also dedicated to local and international conservation efforts.

“No matter where a fly fishing enthusiast might find themselves in their journey to enjoy the sport they love, FFI has the people and resources needed to support them while also working to protect the places they fish,” Berry said.

In addition to the Virtual Expo, Fly Fishers International recently launched an online learning center. This industry-leading learning center provides the premier repository of fly fishing education found anywhere online. This exciting project offers a dynamic way to learn every aspect of fly fishing including casting, tying, conservation, and fly fishing skills.

“We are so excited for the online Learning Center,” Berry said. “Anyone can become a better fly fisher by enjoying what the FFI Learning Center has to offer.”

To learn more about Fly Fishers International Learning Center visit the Fly Fishers International website at https://www.flyfishersinternational.org/Virtual-Expo.

Patrick Straub has fished on five continents. He is the author of six books, including “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Fly Fishing” and has been writing the Eddy Line for nine years. He was one of the largest outfitters in Montana, but these days he now only guides anglers who value quality over quantity.