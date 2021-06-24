Extreme fire danger prompts firework concerns

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/24/21

While the Fourth of July is often a time for impressive pyrotechnic displays, the city of Bozeman is asking residents to forgo fireworks this year, citing drought conditions across the region. According to NBC Montana, the 2021 wildfire season has already cost the state $12 million as of June 22—next week the National Weather Service project record heat across the West. “The City has significant fireworks restrictions in place, and, considering the drought conditions we’d ask everyone to consider not using fireworks at all this year,” said the city in a statement to NBC Montana. “We all want to enjoy the holiday, and our traditions, but we certainly don’t want these celebrations to lead the loss of life or property.”