Firefighters take refuge at Showdown ski area

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/3/21

Showdown ski area, Montana’s first ski hill located near Neihart, is housing wildland firefighters who are working to contain the Balsinger and Ellis fires, jointly known as the Divide Complex Fire. Showdown owner Katie Boedecker has been working with donors to feed the firefighters, but she has also printed the positive comments left on the ski area’s Facebook page for the firefighters and hung them throughout the building so they can stop and read them for a morale boost. Showdown’s Facebook page revealed that therapy puppies had arrived to keep the firefighters company this week. Boedecker says they are in need of volunteers to help work shifts as they care for the crews, as well as snack donations and even someone to perform music during dinner hour. Email rickey@showdownmontana.com if you are interested in helping.